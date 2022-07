ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in the City of Northwoods early Monday morning. City of Northwoods police officers responded to a call for a car accident in the 3000 block of Fairchild Ave. at around 12:17 a.m. Officers said they found a man in the driver’s seat of the car that hit a sign. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No one else was in the car.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO