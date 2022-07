Gasoline prices in Connecticut are continuing their steady descent after peaking in mid-June, according to officials with AAA Northeast. The statewide average price for regular gas hit $4.77 a gallon on Tuesday, down 9 cents from a week ago and 21 cents from June 14 when the average price of gas in Connecticut was $4.98. Even with the modest price drop, the price of gasoline in the state is still $1.64 per gallon higher than it was at this time a year ago.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO