The 2022 Concacaf W Championship continues on Thursday with a powerhouse matchup between the United States Women's National Team and Jamaica. Alex Morgan and USWNT got their tournament underway with a 3-0 victory over Haiti, a game in which Morgan scored twice in the first half and Margaret Purce scored the final goal in the 84th minute. They go up against a Jamaican squad that is coming off a defense-first 1-0 victory over Mexico in which Khadija Shaw scored the lone goal. Both sides are looking to top Group A, and since these teams are very familiar with each other this promises to be a hard-fought game you won't want to miss. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO