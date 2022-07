BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Three sheep have been returned to their home at a Bloomfield Hills farm after escaping and wandering a nearby neighborhood, officials said. Bloomfield Township police reported Tuesday that three sheep were found in a neighborhood close to Bowers School Farm, which is on East Square Lake Road between Squirrel and North Adams roads. At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the police and fire departments reportedly rounded up the sheep and returned them to the farm.

