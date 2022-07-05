ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Diane Nash to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Nate Rau, Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

Nashville civil rights icon Diane Nash will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Joe Biden announced July 1.

Why it matters: The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to people who "have made exemplary contributions" to the nation, according to a White House press release.

Flashback: Nash, who came to Nashville in 1959 to study at Fisk University, was a leader in the nonviolent protests that desegregated the city's lunch counters in 1960. She worked alongside luminaries like U.S. Rep. John Lewis and the Rev. James Lawson.

  • She was a Freedom Rider and founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, whose members overcame violent resistance in their push for an end to racist policies in the Jim Crow South.
  • When a crowd of thousands marched to the steps of the Metro Courthouse in April of 1960 , it was Nash who pressed then-Mayor Ben West to embrace their efforts, which he did.

Martin Luther King Jr. called Nash the "driving spirit in the nonviolent assault on segregation at lunch counters."

The big picture: The steps where Nash confronted West now bear her name. The Metro Council voted last year to rename the plaza outside of the courthouse in her honor.

Zoom out: Other recipients of the Medal of Freedom this year include Simone Biles and Denzel Washington. Sen. John McCain and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs are getting the honor posthumously.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

'End of quote': Biden has yet another teleprompter fail

President Joe Biden accidentally read instructions off of the teleprompter during a speech Friday. "End of quote. Repeat the line," Biden said at a White House event. Despite widely spread footage, the White House is denying the accident. After the footage was shared on social media and critiqued, White House...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Axios Nashville

Nashville Democrat pounces on Roe reversal

Nashville Democrats are seizing on last week's landmark Supreme Court ruling on abortion access and hoping it jolts the race for the District 5 U.S. House seat.State Sen. Heidi Campbell, the favorite to win the Democratic primary, moved quickly to galvanize her base after the news broke.Driving the news: Conventional wisdom indicated Republicans were in the driver's seat to flip the seat that has been represented by Democrats since the Civil War.The beleaguered national mood around the economy, combined with the newly drawn district boundaries, gave Republicans the advantage. U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, has held the seat since 2003...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville leaders plot post-Roe policies

For the first time in 50 years, pro-abortion rights politicians are navigating policy positions in states like Tennessee where abortion will soon be banned.In Nashville, progressive leaders' ideas range from ignoring the state's ban on abortions to financing trips for legal abortions in other states.Why it matters: By this time next month, virtually all abortions in Tennessee will be banned. The only exceptions are for instances where a mother's life or physical well-being would be in jeopardy.The Supreme Court struck down the longstanding legal precedent provided by Roe v. Wade and sent the regulation of abortions back to the states...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
71
Followers
179
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy