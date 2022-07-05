City of Grimes fined $9K for wastewater violations

Nearly two dozen wastewater violations have resulted in a $9,000 fine to the City of Grimes, according to recent documents published by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Why it matters: The city's 1970's treatment plant is inadequate and it's affecting the quality of life for area residents.

State of play: A feasibility study completed for Grimes in 2019 determined the plant needed significant improvements.

It recommended the city decommission the plant and connect to the Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA), a regional utility that provides services to 17 other metro governments or sewer districts.

Meanwhile, complaints about foul odors and milky-gray water have resulted in DNR warnings for people and pets to stay clear of Little Beaver Creek, which is a tributary to the Des Moines River.

Driving the news: Grimes recently launched construction on a $39 million project to connect to the WRA and officially became a member of the utility on Friday.

The sewer connection project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

What they're saying: Grimes city leaders are taking the violations seriously, Alex Pfaltzgraff, the city's development services director, told Axios last week.