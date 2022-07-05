ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Medical school lands location and new name

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

The new medical school announced last year will bear the name of its benefactor, officially dubbed the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

What's happening: The school's board revealed last week the name change, its location and several concept renderings of the facility.

Why it matters: A four-year, medical degree-granting program integrating conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices will be offered.

  • The program will be the first of its kind to focus on mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.

Flashback: The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical System said they will create a new nonprofit medical system focused on training future doctors and increasing specialty care in NWA, the two organizations announced in April .

Details: Plans are to locate the school's four-level, 154,000-square-foot building east of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and north of the Amazeum in Bentonville.

  • Crystal Bridges' trails are to integrate seamlessly with the school's.

What they're saying: "The school will remain grounded in whole health principles and teaching philosophies, poised to attract the best talent and create a pipeline for a new generation of whole health leaders," Walter Harris, chief operating officer of the school, said in a news release.

What to watch: Construction is set to begin next spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfXSo_0gV69bkm00
Image courtesy of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington County offering electric bill relief

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Economic Opportunity Agency is offering low-income households assistance with air conditioning expenses to combat the July heat. The EOA is federally funded to assist families through their economic struggles as temperatures continue to rise. EOA’s Director of Economic Opportunity, Delia Anderson Farmer,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
ozarksfn.com

Faith, Family and Farm

BENTONVILLE, ARK. – Nichole Chambless of Bentonville, Ark., is the epitome of women in agriculture. Mother of two sons – 20-year-old Kale, who is serving in the U.S. Army, and 17-year-old Kase, a senior at Har-ber High School in Springdale, Ark. Nichole has been married to the love...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
Bentonville, AR
Education
point2homes.com

4700 SW Bridgewater ST, Bentonville, Benton County, AR, 72712

Dream Structures Residential new construction home in Woodlands Crossing! This east facing 4- bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, single story home has the quality you expect in a location you want. Some of the amenities include custom cabinets with soft close hinges, stainless steel appliances with a designer gas range vented to the exterior, 3 cm exotic granites, low-e windows, designer lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, low-e windows, 2" faux wood blinds, full privacy fence, full gutters, irrigation system in the front and back w/ an exterior control, insulated garage and insulated garage door, lots of trees and more! Preferred lender is offering $1,000 buyer credit to closing costs.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Bentonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville is a rapidly growing city. With the completion of Interstate 540 and the opening of Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in 1998, the city became much easier to reach. Additionally, the museum is home to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is free to visit. There’s a wide range of contemporary art to enjoy, including watercolors, oil paintings, sculpture, and photography. There are also plenty of outdoor art spaces to explore.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lands#Medical School#Nwa#American#Crystal Bridges
Axios NW Arkansas

Where Arkansas' population is aging

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe median age of the population in Washington County is 32.8, and in Benton County it's 35.6.That's younger than those living in central Arkansas' Pulaski (37.9) and Saline (40.3) counties. Driving the news: New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates were released last week, providing detailed information on a county-by-county level.By the numbers: Arkansas counties are younger than the U.S. average age of 38.8.Clark County, where Arkadelphia is located, has an average age of 32.6.Marion County in north-central is the oldest, with an average age of 51.9 years. Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsView an interactive map of the population estimates.
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFF

Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. All these animals are available at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. Families honor Shannon Long with mental health walk. Updated: 10 hours ago. Families marched through Swan Creek Park in Athens today, one year after...
onlyinark.com

Must-Visit Arkansas: The Bentonville Square

One of my very favorite places in Northwest Arkansas is Bentonville Square. It holds many memories tied to farmers’ market Saturdays, Octoberfest First Fridays, Christmas tree lightings and celebrity sightings, and it’s where I got engaged. I love eating at the restaurants, sitting on a fountain bench, shopping, and sipping coffee!
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fayettevilleflyer.com

City Park outdoor restaurant and beer garden coming to Fayetteville

A new outdoor restaurant from the folks behind Feed and Folly is coming soon to Fayetteville. The new concept is called City Park, and will be located in the former AT&T truck station at 1332 N. Leverett Ave. We first wrote about the project when it was up before the Planning Commission in January.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pizza Ranch poised to open in Joplin

We had a chance to peek inside the 222nd location of Pizza Ranch, 3223 East 20th, talked with the Assistant General Manager, Jen Dial. Dial tells us all of their management staff are from the Joplin area. They are currently training employees preparing for opening day. Jen Dial: Pizza Ranch...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator study beginning notes Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native alligators have always lived. Alligators are not invading the Joplin-area region. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south. The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation Note they have kicked off two alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management...
JOPLIN, MO
Axios NW Arkansas

J.B. Hunt's headquarters land grab

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has agreed to pay $18 million to buy nearly 9 acres about a half-mile north of its Lowell headquarters, Talk Business & Politics first reported. The purchase includes three buildings known as the Northwest Arkansas Business Center. Why it matters: Arkansas has staked its claim to become the global leader of next-generation transportation by 2030. The purchase shows J.B. Hunt is willing to continue investing in its NWA presence and presumably hire more people.That will eventually bolster the existing transportation and logistics hub here. Driving the news: The company is busy building through acquisitions and...
LOWELL, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Memphis-based Central BBQ to open Fayetteville location

UPDATE: This story was updated to include quotes from Central BBQ and Specialized Real Estate Group. Memphis BBQ is coming to Fayetteville. The owners of Memphis-based restaurant Central BBQ are planning to open a location at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the corner of South School Avenue. Permit information for the new restaurant was submitted to the state Health Department this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
295
Followers
116
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy