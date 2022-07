KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Knox County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies accidentally wounded another deputy Tuesday while trying to stop an attacking dog. According to KCSO, deputies Lydia Driver and Jordan Hurst responded to a call on the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell around 11 p.m. Tuesday. KCSO said a large pit bull came around the trailer and attacked Driver, saying Hurst accidentally shot her in the left leg while trying to stop the dog.

