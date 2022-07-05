ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Visitors spend $371M at Texas' National Parks

By Nicole Cobler
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 4 days ago

Heading to one of Texas' national parks this summer? Chances are you're going to buy some jerky, peanuts, gas and, if you're feeling old-school, a compass.

Nearly 6 million visitors traveled to Texas national park properties in 2021, spending more than $371 million, per new data released by the National Park Service.

The big picture: Texas has 14 National Park Service sites. This includes two national parks — Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains National Park — and 12 national park lands, including national monuments, recreation areas, national preserves and more.

By the numbers: The properties generated nearly $580 million in economic activity last year, the highest the figure has been since officials began tracking the data in 2012.

  • At the San Antonio Missions, a national historical park and the only UNESCO World Heritage site in Texas, 1.3 million tourists generated more than $104 million in visitor spending in 2021 — the most of any NPS site in the state.
  • Park land in Texas generates 5,410 jobs.

Of note: NPS measures economic output as the total estimated value of the production of goods and services from visitor spending near park lands.

Between the lines: More than 95% of Texas land is in private hands.

  • California, 48% of which is privately owned, has nine national parks.

Nicole's thought bubble: Take a day trip to Johnson City, home of Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park.

  • The LBJ Ranch driving tour allows you to see the one-room Junction School, which the former president briefly attended as a 4-year-old, the "Texas White House," his airplane hangar and more.
  • Pro tip: Stop at a Johnson City winery on your way home.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Austin

Census data reveals Texas' COVID population shift

Turns out, people are moving here. The big picture: Driven by the pandemic, our new work-from-anywhere world has accelerated the great Sun Belt shift as cities like Austin have attracted emigres from California, the rural Midwest and other parts of Texas seeking either cheaper housing or better job prospects. Why...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Insurance rates rising fast in Texas

The price you pay for auto and home insurance is quickly rising as Texas underwriters raise rates to keep up with inflation, escalating mechanics' wages and soaring construction costs, per documents obtained by Axios. The big picture: Average auto insurance premiums dropped during the pandemic as Texans drove far less...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Ukraine fatigue surfaces in Texas poll

Data: University of Texas / Texas Politics Project Poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosAmid high gas prices and at-home inflation worries, Texans' support for U.S. involvement in Ukraine appears to be flagging, per a new University of Texas poll. The big picture: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags into its fifth month, the poll showed tentative signs that the early wave of support for U.S. efforts to aid Ukrainians may have crested. Details: The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll, released today, asked whether "the U.S. is doing too much, too little, or about the right amount in response to...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Demand for self-managed abortion care expected to rise

The number of Texans seeking self-managed abortion care will likely continue to rise, despite the end of Roe, experts say.Why it matters: Texas clinics are closing their doors — even before the state's so-called trigger law goes into effect and makes performing abortion a felony — and research has shown that the demand for self-managed abortion care surged as restrictions were put in place last year.The big picture: Texas legislators have already banned abortions after roughly six weeks and outlawed abortion-inducing drugs like misoprostol and mifepristone. State law also makes it illegal to mail abortion pills, but legal experts say...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Johnson City, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Axios

To do business with Texas, you can't boycott Israel

If you want to sell widgets — or really any item or service — to the state of Texas, you first have to formally pledge that you won't boycott Israel and that you won't "discriminate against" firearm companies. The big picture: Standard provisions buried deep in Texas contracts...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Chick-fil-A partners with Texas robot delivery business

The next frontier in modern robotics: keeping the fry crispy on a batch of chicken tenders.Two downtown Chick-fil-A restaurants are partnering with Austin-based autonomous robot delivery company Refraction AI to deploy a fleet of self-driving vehicles.The big picture: It's the latest test for AI delivery programs. L.A.-based Coco in February sent four-wheeled, driverless robots to Austin to deliver food for local restaurants, including Clay Pit, Bamboo Bistro, Aviator Pizza and more. Wamart and Alphabet also recently announced delivery programs in Texas and several other markets to transport groceries with drones.How it works: While the Chick-fil-A order is in transit, the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Comparing Central Texas crime stats to other communities gets harder

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsTexas law enforcement agencies performed better than many counterparts across the country at reporting annual crime statistics to the FBI last year, according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.The big picture: In Texas, 73% of the roughly 1,200 jurisdictions in The Marshall Project's data set submitted crime statistics covering all 12 months of 2021.The Austin and Round Rock police departments and the Travis County Sheriff's Office, among other Central Texas law enforcement agencies, submitted 12 months of stats.Yes, but: Nearly 40% of law enforcement agencies around...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Axios Austin

Texas undergraduate enrollment drops

Data: National Student Clearinghouse; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosUndergraduate enrollment at Texas colleges and universities has declined by 4.1% since spring 2019 — a sign that students remain reluctant to head to campus since the pandemic began, according to a recent analysis by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.Why it matters: College enrollment had already been declining nationally for nearly a decade, but the pandemic accelerated that trend. Just eight states saw an increase in enrollment in spring 2022, according to the analysis. Plus, the loss of undergrads means a loss of revenue for universities, and that's deeply felt at more affordable,...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
97
Followers
190
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy