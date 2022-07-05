ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The best places to thrift in the Twin Cities

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02STQg_0gV69Mhz00

Twin Cities shoppers looking for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to the metro’s thriving thrift store scene.

Why it matters: With inflation on the rise and the climate impact of fast fashion , buying second hand is an easy way to save some money, lower your carbon footprint and shop for unique items.

The state of play: “Thrift store” is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop.

  • Secondhand stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.
  • Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older clothing, accessories and furniture in good/great condition.
  • Consignment shops sell upscale clothing, housewares and furniture in great condition.

Where to start: Go in with an open mind — it’s unlikely any store will have exactly what you’re looking for. Here are some of our local recommendations.

Tip : If you don’t mind digging through warehouse bins, check out the Goodwill Outlets in St. Paul, Chaska and Brooklyn Park. All items are sold by the pound — typically under $3.

  • And : some thrift stores also give out coupons for your next purchase when you donate items, or have “deal days” with storewide discounts.

Worth noting: Many of these stores will buy your gently used goods, too.

Audrey’s thought bubble: I try not to shop at big thrift chains, and focus on smaller non-profit shops like Hidden Treasures , Old School by Steeple People and Flying Pig Thrift .

  • I've found that the prices are lower, the selection is more unique and the money you spend is going to a local cause.
  • If you ever need a thrift shop recommendation, email me. I’ve been to many of them.

Comments / 2

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $260K

This week's hot homes collection includes a modern 1.5-story in Robbinsdale and a Mac-Groveland charmer with sharp finishes.3547 Buchanan St. N.E. - $260,000Why we love it: This classic 1.5-story home boasts a spacious kitchen and a sweet flex space for working from home.Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,377 square feetListed by: Melissa Mound at Edina Realty, Inc.Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and trim, gas-burning fireplace, large yard. Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Melissa Mound. Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Melissa Mound. Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Melissa Mound.3404 Meridian Dr. - $349,000Why we...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Gus Gus

From the first couple steps into the basement of the Laurel Flats Apartments in St. Paul, you’re overwhelmed by charm: the experienced service staff welcoming you in, the rich deep blue walls and brass lighting, the low ceilings that are a counterpoint to the soaring lofted ceilings we see in most restaurants.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Thrift Shop#Fast Fashion#The Twin Cities#Goodwill#Buffalo Exchange#B Resale#Nest#The Salvation Army#Target
thenewsleaders.com

‘Wandering Cow’ opens in St. Joseph

Daryl Schaefer loves to see familiar faces in his newly opened ice-cream shop, The Wandering Cow, in downtown St. Joseph. “This shop is only 500 square feet,” he said. “I call it a small and cozy shop. Our family has lived in St. Joseph for 13 years so we know a lot of local people, and it’s always good to see them when they come in.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
101.3 KDWB

The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Scammers targeting Facebook Marketplace: sellers beware

MINNEAPOLIS — Facebook Marketplace is essentially a giant virtual garage sale. Users can join various communities to try and sell whatever products they want, but like anything on the internet you have to watch out for scams because there is a new one out there right now. "Facebook Marketplace...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How much does it cost to be a wedding guest?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of you may be traveling for a wedding. If you're seeing more invites in your mailbox, you're not alone. According to data from The Knot, 2.6 million couples are getting married this year. That's almost 500,000 more than an average year. So these days, how much does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
963
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy