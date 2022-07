Sasha Banks and Naomi appear to have left WWE, but they are not done with professional wrestling. In their most recent Instagram biography updates, Banks and Naomi are no longer identifying as WWE Superstars. They are now identified as professional wrestlers in their biographies. This is good news for those wondering if they would keep wrestling but not so great news for fans who miss seeing them on WWE TV. It seems like they are still thinking about staying in wrestling.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO