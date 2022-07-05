ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Fueling the Facts: Should you always use cruise control?

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s working to “Fuel the Facts” when it comes to ways to improve your car’s fuel efficiency. For as long as you have questions, we’re going to the source to see what drivers can do to decrease the amount of fuel they burn and cash they spend.

In this installment, we’re tackling cruise control and reminding drivers when it’s actually beneficial to use.

Fact or Fiction?

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” about what’s worth doing to conserve gasoline.

By using cruise control, are you improving your car’s MPG? Well, it depends on the road you’re driving on.

“Cruise control really can help you save gas,” explained Tidewater AAA’s Holly Dalby. “It keeps you going at a consistent speed, which means the engines not working to continually slow down, speed up, slow down, speed up.”

Dalby says the key to conserving your gas is keeping an eye on your acceleration. However, that’s not something we can really avoid on primary and secondary roads.

“It can be harder to use the cruise control – there’s more traffic. The stop signs, the red lights, those are the things you’re aren’t going to be able to use it for.”

Additionally, Dalby says it can reduce the risk of you getting a speeding ticket.

