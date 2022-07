The New Fairfield ranch was on the market at $375,000, and the buyer happened to be stateside while visiting from the United Kingdom. After two years of house-hunting, Marlyn D’Amico’s client liked what she saw in the Candlewood Lake town where her family had spent time in her youth, and put in a cash offer at the asking price to get the keys.

