WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Riverwalk took 30 years from inception to completion and it’s one of the city’s most-used amenities, but here at the north-end, near the marina, an eight-year-old stretch of Riverwalk is starting to give way, and now the city is looking to fix things before they get worse.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO