ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Father of Highland Park Suspect Has No Regrets For Helping Son Get Gun

The father of the man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade is adamant that he’s not culpable for his son, despite helping him buy a legal firearm. Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III,, spoke to several media outlets about his son yesterday and addressed the fact that he sponsored his son's 2019 application for a firearm owner identification card. The younger Crimo was under 21 when he purchased the weapon that prosecutors say he confessed to using to open fire on the crowd in Highland Park, Illinois. He would not have been able to purchase it without his father sponsoring the gun permit. His father helped with the permit despite the family calling the police on his son, who allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, not long before.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo while pushing baseless shooting claims

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to spreading a photoshopped photo as she doubled down on a series of baseless claims about the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The Georgia representative, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, began her bizarre assertions hours after the shooting on Monday when she suggested that suspected gunman Robert Crimo’s rampage could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants. Despite a lack of publicly available evidence indicating Mr Crimo was a drug user of any sort, Ms Greene...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Justice, IL
Mic

Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Control#U S Supreme Court#Violent Crime#American#State#Gop#Facebook Live#Nra#Scotus
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
45K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy