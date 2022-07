And all along I thought the topic of abortion had been settled more than 30 years ago when I was in high school. During that time, speech and debate coaches throughout the state of Montana decided they were absolutely sick and tired of hearing speeches and debating the topic of abortion so they collectively banned the topic, barring speech, debate and drama kids from expounding on it, forcing us consider other worldly topics like the first Iraq War or whether the television show “Murphy Brown” should be censored.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO