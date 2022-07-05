Farming Today with KRVN, July 5, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. — Two major Nebraska airports will receive thousands of dollars in grant money for various projects. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Omaha Eppley Airport will get $20 million toward their terminal access road project, while the Lincoln Airport will get $850,000 thousand for terminal modernizations. The...
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraskans celebrated the Fourth of July holiday weekend, state troopers were busy keeping the roads safe. The Nebraska State Patrol said during the special enforcement from July 1 through July 5, 24 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers issued 363 citations for...
OMAHA, Neb. — An inmate who went missing earlier this week is back in custody. John Strickland, 50, was arrested Wednesday morning after being spotted by a staff person from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in the area of 16th and Farnam Street in Omaha. Officials said...
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol says their new eye in the sky is a game changer when it comes to investigating crashes. "For every minute that they spend on that roadway they are in jeopardy from secondary crashes, so time on scene is very important and the drone technology has assisted us in reducing that time on scene which ultimately makes it safer for everyone involved in that road event," said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Comments / 0