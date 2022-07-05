Farming Today with KRVN, July 5, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol says their new eye in the sky is a game changer when it comes to investigating crashes. "For every minute that they spend on that roadway they are in jeopardy from secondary crashes, so time on scene is very important and the drone technology has assisted us in reducing that time on scene which ultimately makes it safer for everyone involved in that road event," said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO