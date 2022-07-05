Off the Beaten Path: Trolley ride through Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking for a truly unique way to discover “the painted village in the sky” this new mode of transportation is saving you a seat! The Kaaterskill Trolley Company just rolled out trolley rides in Tannersville.

Restauranteur Ryan Chadwick grew up in Maine enjoying lobster rolls and trolley rides. When he moved to Tannersville with his wife, he wanted to bring a bit of nostalgia to his new home.

After opening Tanners Boathouse, he began a year-long process of planning and permitting to restore the Kaaterskill Trolley Company trolleys. This month he unveiled them just in time for the Fourth of July!

“This place is bustling in the winter time with skiers, but we have so much to offer during the summer time. We’re hoping to centralize it with this trolley,” said Chadwick.

The trolley has seven stops, with routes going up and down the mountain. Chadwick telling NEWS10 he plans to add more stops this week as demand increases. He also plans to add more availability during the week.

Right now trolley rides are available Saturdays and Sundays. For $10, you’ll get a day pass for unlimited rides.

