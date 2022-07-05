ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

Sunday evening wreck sends one to hospital

By Zac Oakes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-vehicle collision on Sunday sent a woman to the hospital. According to Russell Springs Police Chief Tim Pierce, the collision occurred around 6...

WTVQ

Kentucky man killed in logging accident in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Tony Burton of Columbia died Wednesday in a logging accident on Tower Road in Adair County. According to State Police, Burton was on a farm tractor moving timber, when it overturned into a deep ravine, trapping Burton underneath the tractor. State Police say Burton died on the scene.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Sheriff’s Office closing early today

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will close early today due to the funeral for Sheriff Derek Polston’s mother-in-law. Anyone needing assistance can call Russell County Dispatch at 270-343-6600 or 911 to get a deputy.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Police Identify Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Collision

Officials have released the identities of the two drivers who died in a fiery head on collision on the Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County. Donald Jackson, 82, of Cynthiana, and Joshua Eversole, 33, of Nelson County, perished in the crash, which happened approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, around mile marker 53.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Search Underway for Missing Person

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office ASAP. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen nor heard from him since Monday, July 4th which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. The family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday, July 5th at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation are continuing.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police investigating incident at hotel

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville police are investigating at the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way. Officers evacuated guests at the hotel Wednesday night. A large police presence was on the scene during the investigation. This is a developing story. WTVQ will continue to update this story as...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Liquor Barn damaged in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Glass was shattered outside of a Liquor Barn in Lexington. The call to police came around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday after what appeared to be an attempted burglary on East High Street. By the time police arrived on the scene, the individual was gone.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

RICHMOND, KY (July 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Russell County remains in moderate drought

Despite rainfall that came through the area this week, Russell County remains in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service. Much of the south central Kentucky area remains in the moderate drought, although neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties mostly fall within the Abnormally Dry category.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Wayne County man arrested after biting someone, making bomb threats outside Walmart

A Wayne County man was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly biting someone and making bomb threats outside Walmart in Monticello. According to Monticello Police, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart for reports of a man yelling at customers and employees claiming there was a bomb inside the store, as well as reports that he had bitten someone.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

South Carolina man indicted in December arrested by JPD

A South Carolina man indicted by a Russell County grand jury in December has been arrested by Jamestown Police. According to jail records, Richard B. Jones, age 48 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday night by Jamestown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to undergo runway strengthening

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to provide just over $160,000 through the Airport Improvement Program to strengthen the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in neighboring Pulaski County. The infrastructure project in Somerset is one of five recently announced airport projects throughout the state. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigating: person shot in car on Short Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a person was shot in their car in downtown Lexington late Monday night. According to police, a call came in for shots fired around 11:20 PM. Police say one adult was shot in their car on the 400 block of West Short Street near the Opera House. During investigation, shell casings were found at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
JAMESTOWN, KY

