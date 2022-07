LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly one-fourth of the Lebanon Junction Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Thursday, Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield said. “The Chief himself came in, and he told me that he was going to leave, he’s going to spend some time with his family, what have you,” Dangerfield said. “And whether disgruntledness was it or not (I don’t know), and a few of them left with him.”

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO