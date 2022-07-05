OEMC Encourages Residents to Celebrate the July 4th Weekend Safely by Staying Vigilant and Report Suspicious Activity by Calling 9-1-1

The City of Chicago will mark the 4th of July holiday weekend with fireworks at Navy Pier on Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. as well as multiple festivals, concerts, athletic events and more. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is advising residents, to stay vigilant and celebrate the holiday weekend safely and responsibly.

For all events this weekend, the City of Chicago will have citywide deployments to ensure the safety and security of the public. The OEMC will monitor weekend events and weather conditions citywide from the Operations Center and will coordinate public safety resources with critical stakeholders as needed. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at select events citywide to direct flow and impacts from increased traffic.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something, Say Something. The city reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Hilton Fireworks at Navy Pier – 600 E. Grand Avenue

Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Navy Pier kicks off Independence Day weekend with Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 2. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to find a great viewing spot along the Pier. Guests will receive “diffraction glasses,” courtesy of Hilton to add an exciting layer of visual interest to the fireworks display (while supplies last). The display at Navy Pier, accompanied by holiday-themed music, is just one of the many free programs celebrating the Fourth of July. For complete details, visit NavyPier.org. Note: There will not be fireworks on Monday, July 4.

5th Annual Garfield Ridge Stars & Stripes 5k Run

Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Narragansett (start line)

Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m.

The Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run honors our First Responders and Military Personnel. This year we will honor fallen Chicago police Commander Paul R. Bauer. Commander Bauer served with the Chicago Police Department for 31 years and served as commander of the 018th District. For complete details, visit Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run (runsignup.com)

The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic – Jackson Park

Saturday, July 2, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

The annual Chosen Few DJ’s annual picnic is held in Jackson Park at 6401 S Stony Island. For complete details, visit chicagoevents.com/old-school-reunion-picnic.

Other Weekend Events

• My Morning Jacket - Northerly Island

Saturday, July 2 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 7 p.m. - pavilionnortherlyisland.com

• Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox - Wrigley Field

Friday, July 1 at 1:20 p.m., Saturday, July 2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 1:20 p.m.

• White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, Guaranteed Rate Field

July 4 at 7:10 p.m. - mlb.com/WhiteSox

Public Transportation: For all large events, public transportation is encouraged. Public transit is the most affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly way to get to and from summertime events. For more information, visit CTA and Metra.com.

Weather and Public Safety: OEMC will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. Residents are encouraged to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date information, please tune into local media or download a weather app.

OEMC issues alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

• Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org

• CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

• CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

• COVID: Get COVID-19 updates by TEXTING “COVID19” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

About OEMC

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) oversees several functions that support public safety and provides assistance to residents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The OEMC manages the following operational areas for the city: 9-1-1 call taking and dispatch; the 3-1-1 call center; emergency management; and traffic management. The OEMC coordinates with departments citywide, including the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department, in addition to various other local, state, and federal agencies as it relates to public safety planning and coordination for everything from large-scale special events to public safety emergencies and disasters.