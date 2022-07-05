7 wounded in 6 separate shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of seven people were wounded in six separate shootings since midnight Tuesday across Indianapolis, according to metro police.

Officers were called about 6:18 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue for the latest shooting. That's near 38th Street and North Sherman Drive on the city's northeast side.

Two people were wounded in that shooting, one critically, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

About 4:35 a.m., IMPD Officer William Young said police were called to another shooting in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street. That's near East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue on the southeast side.

The victim in that shooting was reported to be in "serious but stable condition," according to Young.

Earlier, about 4:33 a.m., Young said police were called to the 600 block of East Thompson Road on the south side for another shooting.

The victim in that one was left in critical condition, Young said.

Hours prior, about 12:58 a.m., Young said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Eugene Street. That's near West 29th and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. streets on the north side.

That victim was also left in critical condition, according to Young.

Police told WRTV at the scene that the victim is a juvenile.

About 12:56 a.m., Young said officers were called to the 5500 block of West 34th Street for a shooting. That's near Moller Road on the northwest side.

The victim was reported to be awake and breathing, according to Young.

About 12:30 a.m., Young said officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.

The victim was reported to be awake and breathing, Young said.

Today's shootings followed a violent Independence Day weekend in the city. Between Saturday and Sunday, police said two people were killed and 11 were injured in separate shootings across the city.

One of those shootings Sunday left two children, aged 8 and 10, and an adult wounded .

The children were initially reported to be in critical but stable condition. The adult's condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.