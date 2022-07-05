ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Food Stamps: Texas Lone Star EBT cards in July 2022

By Samantha Parish
 4 days ago
Texas residents, like many other Americans, collect food stamps as a way to purchase their groceries as inflation causes prices to rise. Texans can get an EBT card issued through the state called a Texas...

102.5 KISS FM

You Don’t Need a Marriage License in Texas to Be Married: Here’s How

Did you know that you and your significant other could be considered legally married in Texas without a marriage license?. Texas, along with several other states, recognizes common law marriage. This means that you don’t need to have a big wedding or a marriage license in order to be considered married in the Lone Star State. You and your partner could technically be married right now as long as you meet three specific criteria.
LUBBOCK, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is a winner in Central Texas this week and it isn’t the Longhorns, however, to get you a little excited, college football is only a few short months away!. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,00 winning Cash Five ticket from the Thursday night drawing...
AUSTIN, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

2 Texas Residents Are Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prizes

A Balch Springs resident claimed a winning Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 27, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was bought at Elam Food Mart at 12300 Elam Road in Balch Springs. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five winning white ball numbers drawn (11-13-18-30-37), but not the red Powerball number (16).
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces More Than $5.9 Million In Texas Talent Connection Grants

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to 18 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state. These competitive grant awards are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The grants support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placements, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as serve workforce populations with special needs.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas renters, homeowners: Need help paying your utilities bill? Everything you need to know about state’s assistance program

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs said Thursday that it launched Texas Utility Help program to assist eligible low-income Texas homeowners and renters in paying their utility bills. The statewide program works to distribute funding from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

More SNAP Benefits Allotted

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $317 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for July. They expect the allotments to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, which will appear in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

H-E-B is hiring 700 employees for its newest North Texas location

FRISCO, Texas — The H-E-B grocery chain is expanding more in North Texas — and bringing the jobs with it. The store in Frisco is looking to hire 700 people at a job fair on Saturday, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Positions are open are...
