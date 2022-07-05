Food Stamps: Texas Lone Star EBT cards in July 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to 18 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state. These competitive grant awards are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The grants support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placements, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as serve workforce populations with special needs.
Comments / 0