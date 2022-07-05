Food Stamps: Texas Lone Star EBT cards in July 2022

Did you know that you and your significant other could be considered legally married in Texas without a marriage license?. Texas, along with several other states, recognizes common law marriage. This means that you don’t need to have a big wedding or a marriage license in order to be considered married in the Lone Star State. You and your partner could technically be married right now as long as you meet three specific criteria.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO