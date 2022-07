The old McDonald County Courthouse is now a museum.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In the middle of Pineville, Missouri's town square sits the old McDonald County Courthouse. This building was the courthouse from 1871 through 1978. A new courthouse was constructed a couple of blocks away. The courthouse is named after Alexander McDonald who was a Revolutionary soldier and Congressman.

