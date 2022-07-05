ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

4th of July Apartment Fire Under Investigation In Pittsfield (Video)

By Tom Conklin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Firefighters in Pittsfield responded to an apartment fire at 91/93 Orchard Street at around 10 PM on the 4th of July. While firefighters were on their way to the fire, they were updated by dispatch that there was a possibility that children were trapped inside the building. The house contained three...

WBEC AM

Man Pinned Under Truck Rescued By Great Barrington Fire Dept.

A person needed to be rescued after becoming pinned underneath a large dump truck after it had overturned in Great Barrington on Wednesday. According to a media release, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Great Barrington Police, and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched at around 10:30 AM Wednesday for a report of a vehicle that had overturned onto a man on Burning Tree Road in Great Barrington. The identity of the man, who is 50 years old, has not been released as of yet.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

A Housatonic Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To Kids

A Housatonic man is facing charges for sending inappropriate material to minors. That man, 39-year-old Christopher Lovett, was arrested by Newbury Police with assistance from the Great Barrington Police Department last month. Four counts of Providing Harmful or Obscene Matter to Minors... According to a media release from the Great...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

A Motorcyclist Has Died After 4th Of July Crash In Great Barrington

A motorcyclist from Connecticut has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle versus car crash in Great Barrington on the 4th of July, Monday. According to a media report from the Great Barrington Police Department, the motor vehicle crash occurred shortly after 12:00 pm on Monday on the southern end of Main Street, near the Bistro Box restaurant.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Beware: MA Residents Need to Watch Out for Sneaky Gas Gift Card Scam

One thing Massachusetts residents can agree on is gas prices need to decrease. The price at the pump is slightly decreasing. I recently saw prices at a few locations in Great Barrington and the other southern Berkshire towns as well as Pittsfield hovering around $4.70 per gallon. That's not as bad as a few weeks ago but the prices really need to drop significantly if we want to be able to build up savings or pay for our mortgages, rent, food...you know take care of paying for other everyday necessities. There's no doubt that many Massachusetts residents are feeling cost of living pains.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Afternoon Three Car Crash On The Curran Highway in North Adams

A three-vehicle collision on the Curran Highway in North Adams on Tuesday afternoon resulted in no injuries. It did however snarl traffic for a short time. Police, Fire, and EMS all responded... The North Adams Police Department, North Adams Fire Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

Berkshire DA’s Office Obtains Guilty Verdict In Ostrander Trial

It's official. Following yesterday's proceedings in Berkshire Superior Court, the final outcome was a verdict of guilty in the domestic violence trial of Jason Ostrander. That's according to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. If you follow the news, you may recall back in May of 2020,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Mass State Police Arrest Two, Seize Drugs Labeled “COVID”

I'm not sure why they did it, but two men who stamped their large amount of cocaine "COVID" have been arrested thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Massachusetts State Police's(MSP) Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team(CINRET). According to a media statement on Mass State Police's Facebook page,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Berkshire Residents: During this 4th Of July: Proceed With Caution

As we prepare to celebrate America's 246th birthday this Monday, Independence Day is synonymous with cookouts, parades and fireworks. therefore it is imperative that proper safety measures should be implemented during your moments of celebration. It is strongly advised NOT to use any fireworks at your place of residence as some statistics show these moves could yield a catastrophic outcome.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Equipment Hassles Forced Delay Of North Street Line Painting

I know many of my fellow Berkshire County residents were mentally gearing up for the line painting that was supposed to happen on North Street recently as Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project rolls on. It appears that equipment issues were the reason for the delay, according to the Mayor's Office...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Teen Facing Arson Charges for Great Barrington School Fire

A teenager is facing arson-related charges in the fire that occurred over this past weekend at the former Searles School on Bridge Street in Great Barrington. According to officials, including Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, the youth's name is being withheld because he is under the age of 17.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
