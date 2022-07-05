Teen arrested in shooting death of another teen

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
(Duluth, MN) -- A 17-year-old is charged with the shooting death of another 17-year-old in Duluth. Corey Young is accused of shooting the victim on July 2nd after a brief verbal exchange. In addition to charging Young with second-degree murder and possession of a pistol by a minor, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion with the juvenile court for certification of the proceeding. If the motion is granted, Young will be treated as an adult by the court system.
Hermantown Police officer arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot people inside a car. Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lavaque Road for a call regarding a person with a gun who had broken a window on a vehicle and threatened to shoot the people inside.
DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
AURORA, MN -- Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly demanding money, tobacco, and vape products during an armed robbery in Aurora Tuesday night. According to the East Range Police Department, it happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucky 7. Authorities say a teenager wearing a hood and a...
With the recent shootings in Duluth, one ending in a homicide, community members are giving their thoughts as to what needs to be done for the youth of Duluth. As the June 18th shooting, The June 23rd shooting, and the July 2nd shooting all were committed by minors. In a...
KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris.
MINNEAPOLIS — In the summer of 1972, police arrested burglars in the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., Elton John had his first No. 1 album in the U.S. and “The Godfather” was tearing it up at the box office. And in...
While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
Authorities were on the scene of a crash with a truck and two motorcycles on E Calvary Road near the intersection of 4th Ave S at around 9 p.m on Thursday. The truck was being driven by a 28 year old woman from Fredenberg Township traveling westbound on E Calvary Rd. The two motorcycles were both traveling eastbound. They have been identified as 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven Koslucher of Canosia Township. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
