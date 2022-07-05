ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Trey’s First Warn Tuesday AM Forecast (7/5) More Heat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Sunny and hot. High:99. Heat index ~ 107. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Synopsis: The...

CBS Denver

During record heat, heed the need for hydration

Even though it is the NBA offseason, early Saturday morning the basketball courts at Denver's Washington Park were dominated by the heat and sun. That did not stop a team of people from getting up some shots."We played about 5 games," said Will, who along with three of his friends was already wrapping up his day by noon.They weren't alone. Even in 95 degree weather folks were running, riding, and walking their dogs around the park which is dangerous for man and beast.CBS News Colorado took a Raytek Minitemp Infrared thermometer to the park to measure the surface temperatures around...
DENVER, CO

