ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy declares state of emergency in drought-hit northern regions

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCEHM_0gV64Imm00
The dry riverbed of the Po, which is the Italian peninsula’s largest water reservoir.

Italy has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions and announced emergency funds over a worsening drought that has plagued the Po valley in recent weeks.

The cabinet approved a state of emergency in five regions – Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto – until 31 December, the government said in a statement that also announced a €36.5m (£33.8m) fund to help those affected.

Italy is facing an unusually early heatwave and a lack of rainfall, particularly in the northern agricultural Po valley, which has been hit by its worst drought in 70 years.

The state of emergency provides “extraordinary means and powers” to help guarantee public safety, compensation for losses, and seeks to guarantee normal living conditions for those in the area.

According to Italy’s largest agricultural union, Coldiretti, the drought threatens more than 30% of national agricultural production and half of the farms in the Po valley, where Parma ham is produced.

Lakes Maggiore and Garda have experienced lower than normal water levels for this time of year, while further south the Tiber River, which runs through Rome, also dropped.

The Po River is the peninsula’s largest water reservoir, much of which is used by farmers.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

In recent days several municipalities have announced restrictions. Verona, a city of a quarter of a million people, has rationed the use of drinking water, while Milan has announced the closure of its decorative fountains.

Another consequence of the drought is that hydroelectric power production has fallen sharply. Hydroelectric plants, mostly in the mountainous north of Italy, account for nearly 20% of national energy production.

The announcement comes a day after at least seven people died after a glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps, which the prime minister, Mario Draghi, said was “without doubt” linked to global warming.

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#State Of Emergency#Living Conditions#Reservoir#Bst
HuffPost

At Least 6 Hikers Killed As Massive Chunk Of Melting Glacier Breaks Free In Italy

ROME (AP) — Some 17 people remain unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier broke off and slammed into hikers in northern Italy, officials said Monday. At least six people died and 9 were injured by the avalanche of ice, snow and large rocks thundering down the slope of the mountain topped by the Marmolada glacier Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Rome, IT
The Guardian

French court overturns Grenoble’s decision to allow burkinis

Full-body swimwear including burkinis should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court. “The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Throne review – unexpected royal encounter goes down the pan

Here’s a comedy for those of us who hid from the acres of bunting and endless TV updates about the Platinum jubilee – or so it seems at first. It is 2002, the year of the Golden jubilee and the Queen is visiting a comprehensive school for the very royal duty of opening its new science block. Derek Jones (Charlie Condou), a physics teacher and staunch republican, is not amused and ducks out of the grand occasion only to wind up trapped in a portable toilet with Her Majesty (Mary Roscoe) during a bomb scare.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

348K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy