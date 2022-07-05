News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 5

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta. It incident involved three vehicles. The victim was a front-seat passenger in a 2010 […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened in Augusta this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a robbery Saturday, July 9th at 2:45 pm, at the GameStop located at 3209 Deans Bridge Road. Authorities released this...
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in the recent double-homicide at the Days Inn on Columbia Hwy. N in Aiken. On July 2, deputies responded to the motel for reports of shots fired. Inside, they found the bodies of 39-year-old Barry Redding and 40-year-old Stephen Poole.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
Traffic impacted following a crash at railroad crossing in Harlem (Harlem, GA)Nationwide Report. A crash at railroad crossing led to traffic delays in Harlem. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of W. Milledgeville Road at Sawdust Road [...]
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to two overnight fires just about a block apart early Friday just outside North Augusta. One was on Chestnut Drive and another was on Dogwood Drive in the Belvedere-Clearwater area. One was a shed and the other was a small trailer.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta. Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive.
Inside a church resource center on Barton Road, local historian Wayne O’Bryant took to the microphone with a child on his hip. July 8, 2022 marks 146 years since the Hamburg Massacre, a racially charged event that left eight individuals dead. “The Hamburg Massacre was an event that was...
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the 4-year-old victim of a Burke County drowning plans a memorial for him on Saturday. Israel “Izzy” Scott died last month after being found in a pool on the second day of his swimming lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.
ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion. GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning...
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted in connection to breaking into an automobile. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Brea Coleman and Robert Taylor are wanted for Entering an Auto to Commit a Theft. The incident happened Saturday, July 2nd at a hotel on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who are wanted for theft. The incident happened at the IGA Food Store on Deans Bridge Road on Monday, June 27th. Authorities say Troy Wesby, Jr. and Zenovia Foots are both wanted for...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jury selection is set this month for the delayed trial of suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias. Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty. A jury trial had been set earlier this...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the Richmond County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization event. It’s happening at the agency’s headquarters at 950 Laney Walker Blvd. From July 11-27. Parents can stop by with their kids Monday through Wednesday from 8-11-a.m. or 1-4 p.m. Students...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dunn has returned home safely. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 19-year-old Lashantice Dunn who has been missing since Wednesday. She was last seen on the 2000 block of Winston Way. Dunn was wearing camouflage pants, white socks, brown shoes, and a black shirt. She was also carrying a […]
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. Troopers say the crash happened Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on Whiskey Road at Partridge Bend Road, just north of New Ellenton. A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey...
