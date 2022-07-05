ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car plowed into North Miami home

MIAMI - The search is on for a driver that crashed into a North Miami home.

It happened overnight on 124th and NW 13th Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a Dodge Challenger lodged halfway into the home. The driver took off after the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

