If you like the way President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change has rocketed up costs for energy (e.g., gasoline), you’re going to love what Gov. Kathy Hochul’s green agenda is doing to New York. Just last week, Hochul doubled down on the state’s climate-change madness by signing a package of bills supposedly aimed at further curbing greenhouse-gas emissions and creating “green jobs.” One of the bills calls for higher energy-efficiency standards for buildings and appliances and promises billions in energy savings for landlords and appliance users. It sounds great, except the cost of meeting those higher standards is sure to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO