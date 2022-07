Strong winds are being blamed for tipping two kayakers into Lake Michigan on Sunday, prompting a successful rescue operation. Area rescue crews…including first responders from Cedar Grove…were called to Harrington Beach State Park near Belgium at around 7:30 Sunday evening after the Coast Guard received a report of two kayaks capsizing, sending their owners into the water. The caller said that one kayaker was stranded on top of his boat while the second one couldn’t be found. But by about an hour later, both had been rescued.

CEDAR GROVE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO