Sheboygan County, WI

Pickup Truck With Fireworks Inside Goes Up In Flames

By Jon DeMaster
b93radio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF LIMA, Wis. (WHBL) – Firefighters got called out late Monday night after a truck caught fire in the Town...

b93radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 people injured in motorcycle crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, it was discovered the operator of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old City of West Bend man and his wife, 43, of West Bend, who was the passenger on the motorcycle had suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

UPDATE: Residents near Combined Locks fire asked to voluntarily evacuate

Fire drips down the side of a warehouse Friday at Warehouse Specialists in Combined Locks. Photos by Victor Olson used with permission. UPDATE, 8 a.m. Saturday: It could be several days before the fire at a combined locks warehouse company is fully extinguished, Combined Locks Fire and Rescue Chief Ken Wiedenbauer said Saturday morning.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
seehafernews.com

Fireworks Explode in Sheboygan County Pickup Truck

A pickup truck parked at a home in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima Monday evening burst into flames. Firefighters and police were called to the home, which was located on County Road V, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

Garage Damaged by Fire on Far East Side

Fire did an undetermined amount of damage to a garage in Sheboygan on Wednesday evening, but surrounding structures were spared any involvement. Sheboygan Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7 p.m. Wednesday with reports that a structure was on fire. A two-car detached garage was found fully engulfed in flames with residents trying to put it out with garden hoses. Firefighters, who say there were multiple exposure concerns, sent eight units and used several hose lines to quickly bring the blaze under control and protect surrounding structures, and then remained on the scene extinguishing debris and hot spots. The cause remains under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight Sheboygan Firehouses Respond to Structure Fire

A total of eight different fire stations in Sheboygan responded to a structure fire yesterday evening (July 6th). The call came in reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage completely engulfed in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: police seek tips on suspicious incident

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a suspicious incident. Police on Friday released surveillance video of the person walking past a camera. Few other details were released. In the video, the person stops and pauses and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Sheboygan County 12-year-old sought

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan County sheriff's officials are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy Thursday night, July 7. Police did not share the boy's name, but they said he was reported missing by his parents. Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the boy is asked to please contact the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in custody after hour-long standoff in Manitowoc County

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from Mishicot was taken into custody after a standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, around 2:15 p.m., the Mishicot Police Department was sent to a residence on the 400 Block of East Main Street in the Village of Mishicot for a report of a domestic disturbance.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman with no license accused in crash in which mother died

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman who has never had a driver's license faces a felony charge in connection with a crash near 35th and Fond du Lac on June 25 that led to her mother's death. Makeba Wright, 21, faces one count of knowingly operating without a valid license, causing...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 10-year-old girl found, Kewaunee enforcement reports

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department reports the girl has been located. They thanked everyone for the help in finding her. Original: Kewaunee deputies, officers search for 10-year-old girl. THURSDAY 6/7/2022 2:10 p.m. KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee Police and the Kewaunee...
KEWAUNEE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Theresa man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash that struck ambulance

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Theresa man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a drunk driving crash that hit an ambulance and killed a passenger. David G. Worley was sentenced to eight years of initial confinement and seven years of extended supervision on Thursday morning, according to a press release from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

'I am angry with Kia': Dealership break-in leaves Milwaukee woman's car damaged

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Susan Sturn has been without a vehicle since April 17. "I had it towed to Lupient Kia. They told me I needed a new transmission," Sturn explained, saying the dealership has not been able to give her a firm date on when she can expect her vehicle to be repaired due to parts challenges. "Every time I call, they give me a different date of saying the case has been escalated and someone will get back to me. They don't."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 23 to close near the end of July

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Parts of Highway 23 will be closed for five days as part of the Highway 23/Pioneer Road Intersection Project. Beginning July 21, crews will be blocking off the eastbound and westbound 23 between the northbound Interstate 41 off-ramp and the mall entrance on Pioneer Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin roof collapse after 3 inches of rain

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A huge section of the roof came crashing down during storms Tuesday night, July 5 at the OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin. The fire department said as many as 50 people were inside when the roof caved in. They made it out. Crews spent...
NEW BERLIN, WI

