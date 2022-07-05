Pickup Truck With Fireworks Inside Goes Up In Flames

Fire did an undetermined amount of damage to a garage in Sheboygan on Wednesday evening, but surrounding structures were spared any involvement. Sheboygan Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7 p.m. Wednesday with reports that a structure was on fire. A two-car detached garage was found fully engulfed in flames with residents trying to put it out with garden hoses. Firefighters, who say there were multiple exposure concerns, sent eight units and used several hose lines to quickly bring the blaze under control and protect surrounding structures, and then remained on the scene extinguishing debris and hot spots. The cause remains under investigation.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO