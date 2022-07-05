16-Year-Old Killed in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the shooting of a man that took place on June 21st. This incident happened on the Unit Block of Galveston Street in Southwest, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 6:14 pm, members of the Seventh...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Officer fired a shot at a pit bull on Wednesday during an incident at Fort Davis Park. According to MPD Commander Ralph Ennis, a K9 unit officer and his dog, a Pointer, were walking in the park when an unleashed pit bull attacked the canine. The officer “pleaded with the dog’s owner to get control of the dog.” After temporarily restraining the dog, he broke loose and attacked the Pointer a second time. That’s when the officer fired one shot, striking the pit bull.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight yesterday morning. This incident took place on the 100 block of Yuma Street in Southeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 12:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to...
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two teens were arrested Wednesday in connection with a carjacking where a woman was dragged in her own vehicle in Downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police confirm the woman was carjacked after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX 5 was told the woman stopped to visit the...
Fairfax County Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian. The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 1 and Huntington Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county, just south of the Capital Beltway. The victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police have not...
A single suspect is tied to a stunning string of offenses in the last three and a half months, one of which led to the death of a grandfather in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and another which involved an hours-long kidnapping in Suitland, Maryland. And somehow, the suspect, Upper Marlboro resident...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Southwest, D.C. This incident took place on July 4th on the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:01 am, members of the Seventh District responded...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — US Capitol Police (USCP) have arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails. According to the tweet, at around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Massachusetts Ave, west of North Capitol St., there was a man with two Molotov cocktails hanging around the area. There is no evidence that it […]
SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
Residents in a quiet Germantown, Maryland, neighborhood rescued a gunshot victim from a burning car Tuesday night. Residents at normally quiet Apperson Way and Apperson Place heard what sounded like a gunshot before 11 p.m. then saw a car had crashed and burst into flames with the driver still inside.
U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails in Washington, D.C., Wednesday after the suspect allegedly threw one of them at an officer, police said. Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, of D.C., now faces charges including assault on a police officer, possession of a Molotov cocktail and assault with a deadly weapon.
An 18-year-old Prince William County man robbed a friend at gunpoint in her home earlier this week, authorities said. Courtney Lavonte Orange, of Woodbridge, is accused of breaking into a home in the 13600 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge just after 10:30 p.m. on July 4, Prince William County police said. The woman who lived in that home said she knew Orange.
WASHINGTON - One man and one juvenile male were shot Monday night in Southeast, according to police. DC Police said their investigation revealed the shooting took place at 9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE, shortly after fireworks began to burst in the sky over the National Mall.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A suspect arrested in connection with shooting at several people in Germantown — including a police officer — and leading cops on a chase into Virginia appeared in court on Tuesday morning in Fairfax County. Authorities say 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown is charged...
Montgomery County Police responded to the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue on Tuesday evening at approximately 7:48 p.m. for the report of a carjacking. According to MCPD, detectives determined that the victim had left the car running while exiting the car in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue. At that time an unknown suspect entered the car. The victim reached inside the vehicle in an attempt to force the suspect to get out of the vehicle. The suspect then began to drive, dragging the victim, as her arm was still inside the vehicle.
The Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged two suspects for kidnapping a man and also robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects are 20-year-old David Zanders of Washington, DC, and 22-year-old Lorenzo Day of Upper Marlboro. The victim was not injured in the incident. On June 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Two men have been charged for the robbery and kidnapping of a man at gunpoint in June. The suspects are 20-year-old David Zanders of Washington, DC, and 22-year-old Lorenzo Day of Upper Marlboro. The victim was not injured in the incident. According to police, on...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
Comments / 6