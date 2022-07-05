16-Year-Old Killed in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

Montgomery County Police responded to the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue on Tuesday evening at approximately 7:48 p.m. for the report of a carjacking. According to MCPD, detectives determined that the victim had left the car running while exiting the car in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue. At that time an unknown suspect entered the car. The victim reached inside the vehicle in an attempt to force the suspect to get out of the vehicle. The suspect then began to drive, dragging the victim, as her arm was still inside the vehicle.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO