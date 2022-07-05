ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alvarez Walk-Off Dinger Lifts Astros Over Royals

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, TX – Yordan Alvarez belted a home run in the bottom of the ninth...

wtaw.com

The Associated Press

Riley, Wright pace surging Braves in 4-3 win over Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Saturday. The defending World Series champion Braves, moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. They began the day 2½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees (143) for the major league lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. singled before Riley hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot to left that sailed 422 feet and came off his bat at 108 mph in the first. The Braves have outhomered the Nationals 22-8 in eight head-to-head games this season.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Reds post 4th walk-off win in 8 games, rally past Rays in 10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the 10th inning for another walk-off win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Saturday. A day after scoring the winning run on a 10th-inning balk, the Reds posted their fourth walk-off victory in their last eight games. They had none in their first 77 games. Farmer started the Reds 10th on second base as the automatic runner. He took third on Matt Reynolds’ single and Colin Poche (2-1) threw a wild pitch that made it 4-all. After Donovan Solano singled, Senzel won it. Harold Ramírez drove in Josh Lowe with a 10th-inning double off Jeff Hoffman (2-0) for a 4-3 lead.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Nido helps banged-up Mets rally past Marlins 5-4 in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott, and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Saturday after honoring Keith Hernandez. Pete Alonso homered and Francisco Lindor lined a two-run shot for the NL East leaders, who overcame injuries to right fielder Starling Marte and catcher James McCann in the middle innings. Both exited the game and are headed for MRIs on Sunday. Miami designated hitter Garrett Cooper and manager Don Mattingly were ejected for jawing in the seventh with plate umpire Mark Ripperger.
QUEENS, NY

