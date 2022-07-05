Alvarez Walk-Off Dinger Lifts Astros Over Royals

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Saturday. The defending World Series champion Braves, moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. They began the day 2½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees (143) for the major league lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. singled before Riley hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot to left that sailed 422 feet and came off his bat at 108 mph in the first. The Braves have outhomered the Nationals 22-8 in eight head-to-head games this season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO