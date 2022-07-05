ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Frederick Douglass anti-slavery address recited in communities across Massachusetts (photos)

By Edward Cohen
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield joined communities across Massachusetts on Monday with a public reading of Frederick Douglass’ address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”. Douglass, who...

