Through donations and grants, the Evansville Police Department now has 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) placed within the city. These are stationary cameras at specific locations. The cameras were purchased through Flock Safety, and are able to take still images of vehicles and license plates that pass the camera. Statistically, Flock reports a 70% decrease in overall crime reduction after a period of time utilizing the cameras. These cameras are in use in over 2,000 cities across 40 states, and the company works with thousands of law enforcement agencies.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO