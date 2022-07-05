(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. for almost all Iowa. High heat and humidity will combine to create potentially dangerous conditions with peak heat index values between 100 and 109 degrees this afternoon.

Strong to severe storms are possible today and tonight, with damaging winds and heavy rain the primary threats. An enhanced risk for severe storms has been posted for a portion of northern Iowa and a slight risk for much of the remainder of the state. Periodic storm chances continue Wednesday into Thursday night for much of the area. There is a marginal risk of severe storms for Wednesday and Thursday, with locally heavy rainfall also possible.