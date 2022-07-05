ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Troopers Have a Good Road Trip / SHS Booster Club Golf Fundraiser Coming up on the 17th

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers went 4-1 at a tournament in Billings, this week is a quick turn around as they head to Bozeman, Montana to start another four day tournament...

sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Media

Sheridan WYO Rodeo increases purse

If a rodeo wants to draw the best competitors, the amount up for grabs has to make it worth the trip. The Sheridan WYO Rodeo board increased the amount that athletes will be competing for this year. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Vice President of the WYO...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan WYO Rodeo 2023 Royalty Crowned

With the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo upon us, it’s time for this year’s rodeo royalty to represent, and for next year’s royalty to learn the ropes. Two ladies from Sheridan area rival high schools will share the duties of representing the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Kylee Lamb of...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

WYO Rodeo has new ground

While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, President of the WYO Rodeo Board, Billy Craft, Vice President Zane Garstad and Board Member in charge of legal affairs Hayden Heaphy told listeners that with some help from Sheridan County Road and Bridge and a few others, there’s new material on the ground for the upcoming rodeo events.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Troopers Split two in Bozeman / Jets at Cody Today / Rockies beat D-Backs

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers split two games in Bozeman, Montana Thursday, they beat Blackfoot, Idaho 8-4 and dropped a tight game with Brewster, Washington 4-3. Today they play Dickinson, North Dakota and finish up against Bozeman tomorrow night. The Troopers will host games next week Thursday through...
BOZEMAN, MT
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Game And Fish Euthanizes Black Bear In Story

Game and Fish wildlife managers euthanized a young male black bear on July 4, 2022 after responding to a call on Presbyterian Road, where it had accessed unsecured garbage. Personnel had responded to multiple reports of the blonde-colored bear in several areas of Story over the past two weeks and had tried unsuccessfully to trap it.
STORY, WY
Sheridan Media

Mary McBride

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary McBride, 80-year-old Sheridan and former Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday afternoon at her home in Sheridan, will be celebrated Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Jim Heiser as celebrant. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Vigil Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to be held immediately following the Mass.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Humanities to present “Wine of Wyoming”

The Wyoming Humanities has announced they will present “It looked like Spain, but it was Wyoming,” a special event open to the public during the International Hemingway Conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Sheridan College. According to the Hemingway Society, the first portion of the 2022...
SHERIDAN, WY
svinews.com

Man played dead, lived to tell about grizzly bear attack

GREYBULL — He resides in Buffalo, N.Y., but the victim in last week’s grizzly bear attack near Meeteetse may be more familiar with Wyoming’s high country than just about any other adventurer who hails from the Cowboy State. Barry Olson, a 1971 graduate of Greybull High School,...
GREYBULL, WY
K2 Radio

Proposed Temporary Turbidity Increase in Wyoming’s Muddy Creek

A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan memorial Hospital Foundation and WyoGives

While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Jamie Slater, Development Coordinator for the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation, told listeners a little about what the Foundation is and how they support the hospital. The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation is participating in this year’s WyoGives. WyoGives – an initiative...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Unclaimed Property Sets Numerous Records

The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Passes Garbage Rate Increase on Third Reading

A Resolution to increase the garbage rates within the City of Buffalo has been passed on its third and final reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, at a previous meeting, explained why the Resolution to increase rates was necessary. The increase in garbage rates will add $3.60 per month to each city...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

County Approves Wagon Box Liquor License Transfer

Sheridan County’s Commissioners hav approved the transfer of the 2022-23 Retail Liquor License from Jemco, LLC to Paul McNeil, d/b/a Wagon Box Lodge. The transfer is contingent upon the sale of the property. McNeil spoke to the commission during the public hearing at their meeting this week, explaining his...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Park The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Big Horn County in central Wyoming Northeastern Park County in central Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 402 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frannie, or 12 miles north of Powell, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deaver around 410 PM MDT. Frannie around 415 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Electronic Message Sign Request Receives Council Approval

A request from Agile Pursuits, LLC for an electronic message center sign at 752 Coffeen Avenue was approved by the Sheridan City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The property is home to Coffeen Car Care Center. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner provided details of what was being requested during a public hearing prior to Council’s consideration of the request.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Man Arrested After City Council Charged With Two Misdemeanors

The man arrested after a disturbance at Buffalo’s city council meeting Tuesday has been charged with two misdemeanors. Joshua Waits was arrested after the city council meeting for Breach of Peace and then Interference for injuring an officer during his arrest, according to Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett. Bissett...
BUFFALO, WY

