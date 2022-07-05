Troopers Have a Good Road Trip / SHS Booster Club Golf Fundraiser Coming up on the 17th

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Park The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Big Horn County in central Wyoming Northeastern Park County in central Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 402 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frannie, or 12 miles north of Powell, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deaver around 410 PM MDT. Frannie around 415 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
