After having a hard time identifying Black-owned food stores and restaurants in their Brooklyn neighborhood, Anthony and Janique Edwards decided to do something about it. Okra is often used as a binding agent in stews and soups, making the meal more substantial and satisfying. Over time, the vegetable has become a staple in soul food items not only because of its practicality but also for its sustenance.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO