Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate died Friday around 5 p.m. at the St. Louis City Justice Center jail. The jail’s commissioner said the death is being ruled a suicide. “Earlier this afternoon, a detainee at the City Justice Center was pronounced deceased from an apparent suicide,” St. Louis City Justice Center Corrections Commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, said in a statement. “A Corrections Officer and medical staff conducted life-saving measures and called EMS. The individual was then transported to the hospital. The detainee was pronounced deceased shortly before 5p.m.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO