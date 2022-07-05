ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County

By Kelsee Ward
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 2

 

FOX2Now

Man playing with gun shoots man in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood. The victim told police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting. Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: 25-year-old man shot in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. No further details have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after multi-car crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The crash happened on I-70 West and Carrie at around 2:31 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene one person was found dead. No further information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

19-year-old shot, killed in South City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old male was killed Wednesday afternoon in South City. The incident happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 2900 block of California. Police found Demario Smith lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Anyone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after fatal crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Westbound I-70 and Carrie at around 2:09 a.m. Police said the car left the road and the driver was found dead at the scene. No further...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inmate at St. Louis City Justice Center dies of apparent suicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate died Friday around 5 p.m. at the St. Louis City Justice Center jail. The jail’s commissioner said the death is being ruled a suicide. “Earlier this afternoon, a detainee at the City Justice Center was pronounced deceased from an apparent suicide,” St. Louis City Justice Center Corrections Commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, said in a statement. “A Corrections Officer and medical staff conducted life-saving measures and called EMS. The individual was then transported to the hospital. The detainee was pronounced deceased shortly before 5p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Murdered Woman with Baseball Bat, Police Say

A 31-year-old St. Louis County man was charged with murder today for beating an elderly woman to death with a baseball bat on Wednesday. A Berkeley Police Department probable cause statement says that yesterday on the 8800 block of Kathlyn Avenue, Isaac Heath allegedly used the bat to beat Eileen Schnitker, 76.

