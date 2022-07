The City of Spring Hill has unanimously voted in favor of establishing a Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals. An ordinance introduced by Alderman Matt Fitterer creates a new board whose seats have yet to be filled but will be filled by appointment. The ordinance updated the municipal code to include the board to come. Appointments will be made by the mayor for the new ad-hoc board, which is a body that meets as needed as opposed to meeting on a regular schedule. Mayoral appointments could be overturned by the Board of Mayor and Alderman via two-thirds majority vote should it ever be deemed necessary to do so.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO