Denver, CO

Mid-90s, thunderstorms possible; Monsoon surge for mountains

By Chris Tomer
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says a surge of monsoon moisture hits the mountains this afternoon.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely. Flash flooding is possible across the Grizzly Creek burn scar and I-70/Glenwood Canyon .

In Denver, the chance for afternoon t-storms is 20%. Expect hot highs in the mid-90s. The normal high right now in Denver is 89 degrees.

The chance for afternoon t-storms increases to 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

Expect high chances for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains as well for the middle part of this week.

When I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon, here are the alternate routes

The monsoon pattern dries out Friday through Sunday as big high pressure builds in.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting record heat on Saturday with highs around 100 degrees. Conditions will be similar on Sunday.

Denver hits triple digits, breaks record high

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s heat has written itself into the history books. A new record high has been broken for July 9 as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting a balmy weekend as temperatures were expected to hit the triple-digit mark. Denver and parts of northeastern Colorado are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.
How to beat the heat during 100-degree days

As temperatures are expected to hit record highs of 100 degrees, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an extreme heat alert for the weekend and is cautioning the public about the severe consequences of excessive heat.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Douglas; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Arapahoe Park, or 17 miles southeast of Denver, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Parker around 545 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
