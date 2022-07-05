ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake next year

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdnkQ_0gV5xJoe00
(Image credit: Dragami Games)

After vaguely announcing in June that Lollipop Chainsaw was "back," (opens in new tab) we now have confirmation that a remake is in the works and set to release sometime next year.

Yoshimi Yasuda, former CEO of Kadokawa Games and producer on the original Lollipop Chainsaw, is returning to remake the game under his new studio Dragami Games. According to FrontlineJP (opens in new tab), some of the original development team is returning to work on the game alongside new Dragami developers.

Yasuda said he purchased the rights to the game from Kadokawa, saying the original Lollipop Chainsaw team "think of the game as very precious" and lamented how he "did not want to leave it in limbo, where players who want to play it cannot."

There will be a couple of differences between the remake and the original, some of which I'm not super-jazzed about. The licensed soundtrack will be overhauled, with only a few of the original songs carrying over to the remake. Lollipop Chainsaw's soundtrack was pretty incredible with songs like The Runaways' Cherry Bomb and Riot Rhythm by Sleigh Bells, so it'll be a shame to see the majority of the game's 16-song soundtrack vanish. Apparently, the remake will also "be taking a more realistic approach to the graphics," which could mean absolutely anything.

Lollipop Chainasaw Remake の発表に関する Producer message をお届けします…!!!Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.#lollipopchainsaw#ロリポップチェーンソー pic.twitter.com/ILeLTKNVZ3July 5, 2022

While I would have been completely happy with just seeing a PC port of the original, a full-blown remake sounds pretty fun too. I hope it manages to retain its colourful and outlandish style, which I'm sure will be the case if there's a handful of the original dev team behind it.

There's no announcement on which platforms the remake will hit yet, but I'll be over here keeping my fingers crossed for a PC version at long last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PypC_0gV5xJoe00

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Steam's most wishlisted game gets knocked over by a cat

Stray is now number one on Steam's wishlist chart, surpassing zombie survival game The Day Before. The Day Before (opens in new tab), an open-world zombie survival game, isn't the most original idea for a videogame ever, but it definitely managed to capture the imaginations of an awful lot of gamers: For a long time it sat atop the list of most wishlisted game on Steam. But in May, The Day Before was delayed (opens in new tab) by nearly a year, and now it's been surpassed on the chart by Stray (opens in new tab), the game about a cat making his way in a city inhabited by robots.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This might be the first decent Robocop game since the '80s

The '80s was a weird era for lots of reasons, but looking back now one of the oddest things was the movie industry's penchant for making child-friendly spinoffs and merchandise for films that weren't really child-friendly at all. Alien, Terminator, Predator... they all had action figures and videogames that were semi-sanitised versions of the source material.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#Video Game#Yasuda#Producer
PC Gamer

Finally, Skyrim has realistic rug physics—complete with tripping!

Just this morning while stumbling out of bed to make coffee, I tripped on the bunched up corner of my bedroom's area rug. I thought to myself: "I sure wish I could do this in a videogame." Thanks to johnskyrim's JS Rumpled Rugs mod, spotted by our colleagues at GamesRadar, I can finally have the rug-tripping experience I crave in Bethesda's seminal 2011 RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

They're making an open world Terminator survival game

Nacon has announced an open world survival game based on the Terminator films, but with an original story. True to its word, the Terminator keeps coming back. Nacon has announced the Terminator Survival Project, which I presume is a working title like the name of Blizzard's upcoming survival game, called Unannounced Survival Game (opens in new tab). It's an open world game that will be the first ever survival game set in the Terminator universe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

I 'got gud' at a competitive shooter, and it sucks

My gaming life has been a revolving door of competitive shooters. The day I finally made the jump from console to PC is the day shooters suddenly got more serious. I briefly got into CS:GO, then Overwatch for a while, and then Rainbow Six Siege for many years. I like all of these games for very different reasons, but they all share a few qualities that I've come to resent: the pressure to do well accompanied by a badge or rank that symbolizes your worth.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The excellent Killing Floor 2 is free on the Epic Games Store

Killing Floor 2 is free on the Epic Games Store for the next week (opens in new tab), and it's some of the best co-op shooting action I've ever played. It's not a dreadfully complex game: you have characters with different abilities and weapons, there are various different enemy types, and they come in waves until you're dead or survive long enough to complete certain objectives.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PlayStation to remove purchased movies from users' accounts in some regions

The company's licensing agreement with distributor StudioCanal is set to expire. First spotted by Exputer (opens in new tab), the PlayStation Store is removing access to over 300 movies and TV shows in Germany and Austria due to an expiring licensing agreement with distributor Studio Canal. This isn't the standard delisting we've come to expect from digital storefronts either—users who bought these shows, which include hits like John Wick, the entire Saw series, and King of the Hill, will have the items removed from their libraries at the end of August.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Inscryption is coming to console with PlayStation port

Roguelike sensation Inscryption is coming to console: today, Sony revealed that the diabolical deck-building card game will be launching on both the PS4 and PS5. There’s no word yet on when the port will be available, but it will include some PlayStation-specific features like haptic feedback that “enhances every grisly action.” Inscryption first made waves when it released on PC last year and recently made its way to Mac and Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This Chainsaw Build PC case looks gnarly as hell

Some are born to use a chainsaw, some have chainsaws thrust upon them. There are so many different options when it comes to PC cases, in lots of different form factors. Whether you're building a full-tower (opens in new tab), middie (opens in new tab), or even a mini-ITX case (opens in new tab), there's plenty to choose from (opens in new tab). Despite this, most of the cases on the market are still aesthetically pretty similar, consisting of tower designs focused on fitting into a space and keeping things cool. They're usually practical monoliths rather than particularly interesting looking pieces of tech.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Elden Ring's horror is better because it's not dark and gloomy

The Lands Between exposes its monstrosities to the light, and that's how I like it. There were all sorts of questions on players' minds before the release of Elden Ring about how a Dark Souls experience would translate to an open-world structure. How could Elden Ring capture that fear, the claustrophobia, that punishing atmosphere when players have all that room to escape? Well the answer is because Elden Ring doesn't need to hide its horror. Elden Ring shows you what's going to mess you up in the brightest of daylight.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Finally, scientific proof that Smash Bros. would be better with shotgun-toting crabs

I demand that Knights of the Deep, the multiplayer crustacean fighting game, become the next big esport. When a game developer asks "Do you play Dark Souls?", they're usually going to follow that question with a demo of a densely interconnected game world or a punishing combat system, something clearly influenced by FromSoftware's RPG series. This is the first time someone's asked me if I've played Dark Souls and then showed me a game about crabs with M16s.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Baldur's Gate 3 races guide

A simple overview of the Baldur's Gate 3 races, their ability bonuses, features, and subraces. Gather your party with these Baldur's Gate 3 guides. Baldur's Gate 3 classes: Find your perfect profession. Baldur's Gate 3 companions: Learn who's who. Baldur's Gate 3 builds (opens in new tab): Optimise your class.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How one card completely changed the way Hearthstone works

During the last month of any Hearthstone expansion, it feels like players are stuck playing the same decks in what amounts to a waiting room for the next expansion. In order to spice things up, a few years ago Blizzard began giving away a single neutral Legendary card from the forthcoming set with the intention of upending the stale meta. The actual impact of these cards has varied wildly. Some, like Archmage Vargoth and Kael'Thas Sunstrider, had effects that were so splashy that they enabled whole deck archetypes. Others, like the recent Blademaster Okani, were so universally solid that they could be slotted into almost any deck. There have been whiffs too, like Shadow Hunter Vol'Jin, who we do not talk about.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is dropping 'traditional' seasons to focus on faster updates

The undead battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is "pretty darn fun to play (opens in new tab)," we said in our May assessment of the newcomer to the genre: "Guns are punchy and easy to aim, jumping, sliding, and wall-climbing are slick, and my class vampire powers feel immediately useful." But it's also struggled with a number of technical issues—in late May, for instance, developer Sharkmob hit pause on ranked mode because poor controller support meant PlayStation 5 owners were getting brutally wrecked (opens in new tab)—and the concurrent player count has tailed off (opens in new tab) considerably since its full release in April.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The '90s Back to the Future games really were manure

We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad. From 2010 to 2014 Richard Cobbett (opens in new tab) wrote Crapshoot, a column about rolling the dice to bring random games back into the light. This week... take me awaaaaay, I don't miiiiind. But you'd better promise me, you'll improve your game design.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy