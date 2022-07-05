ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.

“A car just flat-out did not see him and hit him,” said Tulsa Police Cpt. Thomas Bell.

Bell said the boy was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The driver stayed on scene and no charges are expected.

