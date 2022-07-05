ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok shopping plans for US abandoned after disastrous UK experiment

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok shopping proved wildly popular in Asia, but plans to bring it to the US have been abandoned after a disastrous experience in the UK. The UK launch was handled so badly that around half the staff working on the project walked out, and the exec in charge had to be...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Internal Communications#Uk#Bytedance#Qvc#Chinese Tiktok#Douyin#Tiktok Shop#The Financial Times
9to5Mac

USB-C iPhone: The latest news and what to expect

A USB-C iPhone may have once seemed impossible, but the latest rumors suggest it’s actually coming sooner than you may think. Amid regulatory pushback and limitations of the Lightning connector, the first USB-C iPhone could be released as soon as 2023. Head below for the latest details on what we know so far.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister said late last month that the island nation’s debt-laden economy had “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. Short of cash to pay for imports of such necessities and already defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faced in turning around an economy he said was heading for “rock bottom.” On Saturday both he and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign amid mounting pressure from protesters who stormed both their residences and set fire to one of them. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened. ___
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war update: what we know on day 137 of the invasion

Canada has granted a sanctions exemption to allow a repaired Russian turbine to be sent back to Germany for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. The Canadian government said the “time-limited and revocable permit” would support “Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas”. Canada also announced it would expand sanctions against Russia’s energy sector to include industrial manufacturing. Kyiv urged the Canadian government not to return the part to Germany, but Germany, which is facing severe gas shortages, is being threatened with a further squeeze on Russian gas by Moscow if the turbine isn’t returned.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
9to5Mac

Twitter Co-tweet feature in testing – lets two people tweet as one

A Twitter Co-tweet feature is being tested, letting two people co-author a tweet. The tweet appears with both names, and is added to both timelines. You can invite literally any Twitter user to co-tweet with you, but they of course have to accept the invitation …. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi and...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Elon Musk officially says he’s giving up on Twitter acquisition deal

Back in April, the well-known billionaire Elon Musk announced that he would buy Twitter in a $44 billion deal. However, the deal was put on hold a month later after a number of controversies. Now Elon Musk seems to have officially backed out of the Twitter deal, as he has formally notified the company that he will no longer acquire it.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

3 reasons to wait for AirPods Pro 2 instead of buying now

As Apple’s second generation of AirPods Pro, these highly anticipated earbuds are rumored to come out late 2022. If you’re an audiophile and in the market for a pair of new earbuds, you may want to wait for the AirPods Pro 2 to release. Back in January, 9to5Mac...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy