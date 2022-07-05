Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates 178th house in program’s history

Midland Habitat for Humanity recently dedicated its 178th house, 814 Wolfberry Court, Midland, to a deserving homeowner. (Courtesy Photo)

MIDLAND Midland Habitat for Humanity (MHFH) dedicated its 178th house, 814 Wolfberry Court, Midland, to a deserving homeowner on June 28.

The home was funded by the Permian Basin Area Foundation and the Moriah Foundation.

MHFH is one of the premier institutions responsible for constructing affordable housing in the Permian Basin. The organization’s partnership model offers deserving, hard-working families a hand-up. MHFH uses a rigorous qualifying process that includes progress from the application through homeownership. Each participant contributes a minimum of 350 hours of “sweat equity” on the worksite and completes a homeownership education program.

Successful candidates are then awarded a 0% interest mortgage, making homeownership a reality for some of the neediest families in the Permian Basin.

Midland Habitat for Humanity is a Christian based non-profit organization that builds homes for low-income families trapped in substandard housing. Homeowners make house payments to Habitat with a 0% interest, 25-year mortgage.

These house payments go into a fund to build more homes.

For more information, visit www.habitatmidland.org or call 432-686-8877.