Manhattan, NY

Extell Reveals Central Park Club, World’s Highest Private Club, at Central Park Tower in Midtown, Manhattan

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtell Development Company has revealed the Central Park Club, the world’s highest private dining and entertainment club over 1,000 feet above Billionaires’ Row in the Central Park Tower, a 131-story residential supertall at 217 West 57th Street in Midtown. Designed by Rottet Studio, the club spans around 50,000 square feet across...

newyorkyimby.com

New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for The Deermar at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Deermar, a new 11-story development at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Designed by NA Design Studio with interiors by Whitehall Interiors and developed by Ranco Capital, the structure yields 72 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 22 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $78,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Tree Planting Begins at Gansevoort Peninsula Park on the West Village Waterfront, Manhattan

Tree planting has begun as landscaping work progresses on Gansevoort Peninsula Park, a 5.5-acre public recreational space along the Hudson River waterfront off the West Village. Designed by James Corner Field Operations and commissioned by the Hudson River Park Trust, the park will feature a soccer field surrounded by numerous pathways, stepped seating, a children’s playground, kayak slips, a salt marsh, a dog run, viewing platforms, and Manhattan’s first public sandy beach.
MANHATTAN, NY
foodgressing.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan New York 2022 – Cool Brunch Spots

Check out this roundup of Best Brunch in Manhattan NYC 2022 for your next brunch adventure. Mollusca, the high-design just-opened restaurant in the Meatpacking District employs a seafood-centric brunch menu on Sundays from 11am to 5pm that includes such unique options as:. A Croque Madame with Smoked Salmon. Pan-seared Shrimp...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Magnolia DUMBO Celebrates Grand Opening at 160 Front Street In DUMBO, Brooklyn

Developers recently celebrated the grand opening of Magnolia DUMBO, a 21-story residential building at 160 Front Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by RXR Realty, the structure yields 320 rental apartments with marketing led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Group. New Line Structures served as the general contractor for the property, which is situated on a full block bound by Front Street to the north, York Street to the south, Bridge Street to the east, and Jay Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Skye Lofts North Rentals Debut at 260 Avenue E in Bayonne, New Jersey

Skye Lofts North, a new rental building in Bayonne, New Jersey is now complete and open for incoming residents. The property is located at 260 Avenue E in the southernmost portion of an area often referred to as the New Jersey Gold Coast. The latest property from Skye Development, the...
BAYONNE, NJ
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 652 East 223rd Street in Wakefield, The Bronx

Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a five-story residential building at 652 East 223rd Street in Wakefield, The Bronx. Located between White Plains Road and Carpenter Avenue, the lot is two blocks south of the 225th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Yitzi Salamon is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins at 403 East 79th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation is underway at 403 East 79th Street, a 30-story medical office building in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Extell Development Company, the structure will yield 400,000 square feet of Class A space, with the Hospital for Special Surgery as the anchor tenant, occupying 200,000 square feet across the first eight levels. Ancora Engineering is the engineer of record and Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 1522 First Avenue and is located along First Avenue between East 79th and East 80th Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
Architectural Digest

An Italian Landscape Designer Brings Milanese Charm to Manhattan

For Italian landscape designer Jonathan Fargion, New York City has been home for the past decade. After arriving there as a fresh graduate after his architecture studies at the Politecnico di Milano, he enrolled at the School of Professional Horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden to further connect his passion for design with the natural environment. Honing his skills with positions at prestigious firms, Massmiliano Fuksas, Daniel Libeskind, and Rees Roberts & Partners, he ventured out on his own to establish an independent landscape studio.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 164-11 Highland Avenue in Jamaica Hills, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 164-11 Highland Avenue, a three-story residential building in Jamaica Hills, Queens. Designed by Joseph Giannetti Architect and developed by Rey Nieto, the structure yields 12 residences and enclosed parking for 11 vehicles. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,286 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
riverdalepress.com

Riverdale Avenue space may come back to life soon

A nail salon, beauty salon and a seafood market are some of the possibilities for new tenants at 5900-04 Riverdale Ave., a commercial property that has been vacant since Vacuum World, Cora Hardware and Warriors Taekwondo closed in April. RVS Riverside Realty LLC purchased the property on March 25 from...
BRONX, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Places To Eat in New York City’s Chelsea Market

Chelsea Market has an unfair reputation these days: Located in the swanky Meatpacking District (you know, near all those clubs you tried to get into in college) in Manhattan, the indoor food hall and shopping mall is maligned as a place only tourists go to eat. And yes, there are plenty of tourists milling around the brick-walled market. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t food at Chelsea Market that is well worth waiting in line for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Ending Soon for 2442 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery ends on July 8 for 2442 Ocean Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use residential building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Yaacov Azrad, the structure yields 105 residences and a 1,856-square-foot community facility space on the ground floor used as a medical center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

