ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wdKw_0gV5ueh400

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.

“A car just flat-out did not see him and hit him,” said Tulsa Police Cpt. Thomas Bell.

Bell said the boy was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The driver stayed on scene and no charges are expected.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman shot, killed at south Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a south Tulsa QuikTrip Thursday night. A woman was found dead outside of the QuikTrip, near East 61st Street and U.S. Highway 169, around 10:30 p.m. Police said Alexes Flanner is in custody...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate homicide 44 in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Lt. Watkins, head of Homicide with the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says on July 8, officers responded to an east Tulsa homicide call around 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Christian Amaya Hernandez, also known as Cristian Velasquez, 38 was found dead...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multi-car wreck in north Tulsa leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department said one man died in the crash. Authorities said seven vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North around 5 a.m. Thursday. The man pronounced dead was driving a pickup.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Woman shot sister-in-law outside of Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested, hours after another woman was gunned down outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Officers responded to the QuikTrip near 61st and Highway 169 Thursday night before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Estrella Mendoza. Overnight, officers learned that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lighting#Police#Accident#Tulsa Police Cpt#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person dead in Sperry mobile home fire

SPERRY, Okla. — A mobile home fire killed a 70-year-old woman and her two dogs early Friday morning in Sperry. Country Corner and Sperry firefighters responded to the fire to find the mobile home completely ablaze. The ATF and Tulsa Fire Department investigators assisted in the investigation. Country Corner...
SPERRY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene of a standoff in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Owasso Police Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services are assisting Oologah Police on a stand off Thursday evening. According to Lt. Nick Boatman with Owasso Police, the incident started as a domestic violence situation, and the suspect fired at officers. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house near Lake St and Pecan St in Oologah.
OOLOGAH, OK
KTUL

BWS Chamber president found dead in Bixby

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bixby Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple. Police say they responded to a home near 111th and Mingo after receiving a call at 8:05 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:11 a.m. Police found a woman inside the house that...
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Witnesses recall terrifying brawl in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were injured in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward children walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near W 61st Street and S Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy