Gloria R. Sheckler, 95, formerly of Galesburg and Gladstone, died at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Courtyard Estates of Knoxville. She was born January 11, 1927, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Earnest B. and Edith Maud (Carrier) Stanbary. She married Robert A. Pedigo on October 24, 1948 in Monmouth. Together they had three children, Thomas, Timothy, and Jean Pedigo. She later married Robert B. Sheckler on March 18, 1983, in Kimberling, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2016 after nearly 33 years of marriage. With this union, she gained three step-sons, Robert, Mark, and David Sheckler.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO